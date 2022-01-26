CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 168.43 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £112.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.72 ($2.55). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

