CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 168.43 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £112.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.72 ($2.55). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
