IHS Markit Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE INFO opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.