Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 64.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

