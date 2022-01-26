BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.85

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

