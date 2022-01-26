Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.01

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 9403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 158,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

