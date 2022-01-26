Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.01

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 9403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
