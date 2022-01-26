Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target at $67.35

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,086. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

