Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.23

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 8871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

