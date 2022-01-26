Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.44

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 4248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

