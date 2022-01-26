Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 34,404 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,575,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.58% of Yamana Gold worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AUY. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.