Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.64 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.