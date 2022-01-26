Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $749,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

