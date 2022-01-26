Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 208,478 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 177.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,478 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $26,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

