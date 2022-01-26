Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,632,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.