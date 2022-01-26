Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 187.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKB opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

