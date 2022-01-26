People s United Financial Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $40,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

