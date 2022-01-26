B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIRS. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $258.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.