Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after buying an additional 120,093 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,028,000 after buying an additional 81,362 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

