Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,656 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,361,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,603 shares of company stock valued at $15,510,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

