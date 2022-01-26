First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,884 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Splunk by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Splunk by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 2,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 134,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.68.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

