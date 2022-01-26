Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend payment by 38.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.