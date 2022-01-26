Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Conagra Brands has increased its dividend payment by 38.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
