Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 1,249.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,805 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 2,385.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 855,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

