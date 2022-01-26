Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

