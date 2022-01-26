KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $55.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp downgraded KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,732,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

