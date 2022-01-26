Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,220. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

