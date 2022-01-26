Qtron Investments LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

CCI opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

