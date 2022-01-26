Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 121,489 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.