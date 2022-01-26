Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

