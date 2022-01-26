Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $185.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average of $315.28. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.36 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.36.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

