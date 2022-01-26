Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Diageo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $200.88 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

