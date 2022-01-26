Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Lessened by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 44.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

