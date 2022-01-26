Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Alerus Financial NA’s 10th Largest Position

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,799.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,368.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,398.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

