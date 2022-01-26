REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Position Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 33.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in REGENXBIO by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

