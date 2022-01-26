Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,785 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

