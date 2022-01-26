Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

