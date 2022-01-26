Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,511 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

