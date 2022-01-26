Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 4,048 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,417,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

