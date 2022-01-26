Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 117.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 22.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 49.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

