Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 322.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

