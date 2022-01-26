Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,138,000 after acquiring an additional 335,464 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 407,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 603,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.4% during the third quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 84,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

