45,476 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after buying an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CubeSmart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after buying an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after buying an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after buying an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.