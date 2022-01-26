Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,750.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,800.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,980.46.

CMG opened at $1,368.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,644.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,767.03.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

