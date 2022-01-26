Berenberg Bank Lowers Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) to Hold

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS VIAAY opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of -0.82. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.