Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UZAPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.23.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

