Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

ALX stock opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $246.15 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alexander’s by 238.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 235.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexander’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexander’s by 66.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alexander’s by 142.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

