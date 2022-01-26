Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
ALX stock opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $246.15 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.01.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
