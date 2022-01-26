Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $13.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
