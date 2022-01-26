Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.