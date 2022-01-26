Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

DLR stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

