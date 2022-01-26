Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

