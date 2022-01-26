Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 24th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $699.12 million, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 34.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 101,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 65.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99,619 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 27.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.