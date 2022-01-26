Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 24th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.
Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $699.12 million, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 34.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 101,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 65.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99,619 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 27.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
ORC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
