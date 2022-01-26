Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.46.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.