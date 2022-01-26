$3.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $15.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $14.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

